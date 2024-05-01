Increasing minimum wage won’t worsen inflation – TUC

The President of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo, has said increasing the minimum wage for civil servants will not worsen inflation in the country.

The President of TUC made the position of the congress known in an interview he granted Channels Television on Wednesday.

Osifo added that the increase in the minimum wage is justified because of the increased revenue allocation to states since May 2023.

Also Read:

His words: “If you look today, from May 2023 to date, revenue from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the state governments has tripled.

“This means the state government has more money to build roads and schools to purchase other items.

“The most critical aspect of production is labour. It is for you to take part of the money and pay workers.

“That won’t increase inflation because the money will be spent anyway; if you don’t give it to workers, it will be spent on other projects.

“Giving workers what is due them won’t necessarily worsen inflation.