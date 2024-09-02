Ikeja Electric gets 23 additional Band A feeders

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company on Monday revealed that it has approved and added 23 new Band A feeders to its network.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the management of the company on Monday and released to the media.

According to the statement from IE, the new addition is driven by the firm’s capability to maintain at least 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period overseen by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The regions Incorporated into Band A of Disco’s network are classified under the 11KV and 33KV Band A category, covering areas in Alimosho, Ikorodu, Festac, Ejigbo, and additional locations.

IE further noted that the approved Band A feeders now stand at 179.

The statement said: “Premised on our demonstrated ability to consistently provide a minimum of 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce that we have obtained approval to add 23 additional Band A feeders to our network.

“Ikeja Electric remains committed to meeting the service delivery expectations of all our customers across various tariff bands as we continue to enhance network upgrades within our coverage areas.”

