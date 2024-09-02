Food Security: Dangote Cement Ibese donates agricultural Inputs to farmers in host communities

Determined to boost food production and enhance socio-economic development of its host communities, Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant has donated agricultural supplies to local farmers.

This initiative is part of the company’s broader empowerment programmes designed to ensure food security for the people.

In what has become an annual programme, 60 farmers from the 17 host communities of the Cement Plant received fertilizers, herbicides, and knapsack sprayers to aid them in the upcoming farming season.

During the presentation event at Ibese, the farmers also received training on “Integrated Pest Management and Crop Protection,” which covered the application of the donated inputs as well as general pest management and crop protection techniques.

Director of the Ibese Plant, Roy Uttam, explained that this donation is part of Dangote Cement’s Social Investment drive, which focuses on four key areas: Education, Health, Empowerment, and Infrastructure. He emphasised that the company’s community investments and their positive impacts on local residents demonstrate Dangote Cement’s commitment to adding social value to its host communities.

“Today, sixty farmers across our 17 host communities are being trained on the theme ‘Integrated Pest Management and Crop Protection’ and each will go home with 2 bags each of 50KG NPK 15:15:15 and Urea Fertilizers, 3 litres of Force Up Herbicide and 15 litre capacity Knapsack Sprayer.”

According to him, the gesture aimed to enhance the productivity of the participating farmers, strengthen food security, and boost revenue across the agricultural value chain in the host communities. “It is our hope that this intervention will positively impact the production of garri, fufu and kokoro, which are the major foods in the host communities.”

Uttam noted that climate change and extreme weather conditions have significantly impacted crop production and agricultural pests. He highlighted that inconsistent rainfall this year has negatively affected farmers’ productivity in the first planting season. Experts predict that these challenges may continue to impact food harvests in 2024 and beyond.

He noted “Today’s gathering is twofold, because apart from the distribution of farm inputs, we have also engaged the services of an agricultural experts who will equip the farmers with information on best practices to remain resilient even in these times of uncertain climate trajectory.”

Recalling past support initiatives, Uttam revealed that since the start of the Community Development Agreement (CDA) in 2022, 180 farmers from the Ibese Plant’s host communities have received training, farm inputs, and tools. These efforts have had a significant impact on the local economy. He assured that the Cement Company is committed to continuing its support for farmers across the host communities.

Uttam emphasised that the distribution of farm inputs underscores the strong relationship between the Plant and the host communities. He noted that such empowerment programs can only thrive in a peaceful and stable business environment.

“We do not take the support of our stakeholders, both young and old, for granted and as committed in the CDA, we will continue to strive to complement the effort of the Government towards the socio-economic development of the local communities.”

The Plant Director acknowledged the crucial role farmers play in sustaining every community, emphasising that their daily efforts in tilling the land to ensure food availability are essential to human existence.

To maximize the positive impact of Dangote Cement’s contributions to enhancing farmers’ productivity, he urged the beneficiaries to utilize the provided resources to expand their farms. He encouraged them to elevate their communities to become the leading food producers of Yewa and Ewekoro, and to contribute to Ogun State’s overall agricultural success.

“I also implore you to also continue to get updated with new developments in the agriculture space and as much as possible, embrace the use of technology to remain competitive in this rapidly changing world. At Dangote Cement, Ibese, we assure you of our unflinching commitment to complementing the Government’s effort through value adding initiatives geared towards the overall development of the Community on a continuous basis,” Uttam concluded.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Communities’ Representatives, Dayo Ogunyinka, expressed gratitude to Dangote Cement’s management for the intervention. He highlighted that the farmers’ empowerment comes at a critical time, as nearly 80 percent of the incomes in these communities are spent on food. Ogunyinka noted that the donated implements would greatly assist the farmers in achieving better yields and bumper harvests. He urged the farmers to take the training seriously, as it would provide essential guidance on the proper use of the donated items.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, farmer Waheed Orisatola from the Abule-Oke host community assured that the farmers would honour Dangote Cement’s support and use the implements as intended.

