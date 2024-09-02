Tinubu congratulates Vice President Kashim Shettima on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Vice-President Kashim Shettima on his 58th birthday.

Vice-President Shettima is an academic, accomplished banking professional, raconteur, and leader.

He was the governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019 and senator representing Borno Central from 2019 to 2023.

President Tinubu joins family, friends, and members of the executive arm of government to celebrate the quintessential administrator, orator, and bibliophile on this special occasion.

The President commended Vice-President Shettima for the enthusiasm, vigour, and affability he brings to governance.

President Tinubu thanked the Vice-President for his support and wished him robust health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.

