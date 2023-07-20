I don’t owe anyone apology for sending my children to private school — Governor

828 828

Joy Bakare



The Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, has said that he owes no one any apology for choosing a private school for the elementary education of his children.

The Governor spoke when he turned up for the graduation ceremony of his son, Joseph, from a private school.

At the ceremony in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Fubara stated that he owes his children the best and if the best is sending them to a school that believes in their skills, then he owes no one an apology for that.

He said: “For the past two weeks, every morning, Joseph wakes up, comes to my bed and asks: are you attending my graduation?

“I was looking for excuse but because of the way he was insisting, I don’t want to lose him

“Let me as a government representing the good people of Rivers State commend this school.

“I know when I leave here, there might be a few interpretation of attending this graduation but the truth remains that I wanted better standard above what we had at that time.

“This school was recommended and I can say that when I changed my children, I noticed a lot of improvement.

“As the only legacy you have is quality children, even if you have the whole houses in the world, have all the money, it amounts to nothing when you don’t have a worthy successor.

“What I owe them is the best and if the best is sending them to school that I believe in their skills, I do not owe anybody apology for that.

“So, I thank you for what you’re doing.

“Don’t lower the bar.”