DELSU students celebrate gender switch, police vow action + Video, photo

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that he will take action on a trending video of some students of the Delta State University having a Gender-Switch Day.

In the video, some male students of the university, who dressed like their female counterparts, were seen cat walking.

They also took turns to show off their dance moves.

It was learnt that the female students also adorned male outfits.

Reacting via his Twitter handle after his attention was called to the development, Adejobi tweeted: “Noted, I will take action on this and give the necessary advice.

“Thanks.”