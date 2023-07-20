FIFA ranking: Nigeria remain unmoved, still world’s 39th

828 828

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have remained unmoved in the July edition of the FIFA Coca Cola Men’s Ranking to remain as the world’s 39th team.

In the ranking table published on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria still maintained the 1486.48 points it had in June.

The stagnancy on a spot was also seen at the continental level as the Nigerian side still maintained the sixth spot behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt respectively.

On the global scene, a total of 62 matches have been played since the last edition of the World Ranking in June, with 25 of those matches taking place in the final competition of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The other 37 matches were in the SAFF Cup (AFC) and COSAFA Cup (CAF), two tournaments that are considered friendly competitions for the purposes of the FIFA ranking.

There are no changes at all in the top ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.

Argentina remained at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

Knocked out in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, the USA (11th) have missed a chance to break into the leading pack.

They now also have Mexico (12th, up 2) hot on their heels following El Tri’s triumph in the same competition.

However, Mexico’s rise means that Switzerland (13th, down 1) and Morocco (14th, down 1) have both fallen one spot.

Gold Cup runners-up Panama (45th, up 12) have climbed 12 places, the biggest rise in this ranking.

By reaching the final four, Jamaica (58th, up 5) have also made good progress.

There are mixed fortunes for the beaten quarter-finalists, however.

Costa Rica (46th, down 4) have slipped four places, whereas Guatemala (107th, up 9) have jumped nine spots.

The tournaments in Asia (SAFF Cup) and Africa (COSAFA Cup) have had very little impact on the ranking.

Although three of the participating teams – Kuwait (137th, up 4), Bangladesh (189th, up 3) and Malawi (123rd, up 3) – have made some headway.

The two tournament winners – India (99th, up 1) and Zambia (84th) – have gained points but made little to no progress in the ranking.

Finally, there are some notable climbs for teams in the lower reaches of the ranking, such as the Cayman Islands (193rd, up 4), Gibraltar (198th, up 4), Aruba (199th, up 4) and Liechtenstein (200th, up 4).