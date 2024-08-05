Hunger Protest: Police beef up security in Plateau after 24-hour curfew

Amidst the ongoing 24-hour curfew imposed in Jos, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Olugbemiga Adesina, has ordered the deployment of officers to ensure watertight security in the city.

The CP, in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman on Monday, said the move was based on security intelligence which revealed that hoodlums were planning to hijack the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests to cause mayhem in the state.

“In line with the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Plateau State Government following the actions of unscrupulous elements amidst the peaceful protest in the state, the Plateau State Police Command has robustly deployed officers to various areas within Jos metropolis and Bukuru to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Intelligence reports at our disposal suggest that hoodlums are planning to cause mayhem in the state, and it is evident that the miscreants are on the verge of hijacking the peaceful protest to loot shops within the commercial nerve of the state massively.

“The Plateau State Police Command is committed to maintaining peace in the state and will not allow any person or group of individuals to plunge the state into unruly turmoil.

“It is our constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property and ensure public safety. We are fully committed to ensuring that criminals do not execute their evil plans,” the statement partly read.

Furthermore, the statement urged residents to comply with the directives, warning that those who do not will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, psc, warns Plateau residents to comply with the state government’s curfew as anyone found violating the directive will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the extant laws of the land.

Also Read:

“Our message to the miscreants and mischief-makers is simple: leave Plateau State or be ready to face the full weight of the law, as we are all out for you.

“Members of the public can report any suspicious activities,” the statement added

Post Views: 3