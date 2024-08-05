EndBadGovernance: Two arrested during curfew over attempted looting in Plateau 

Operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have arrested two suspected hoodlums in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the arrest of the hoodlums on Monday came amidst the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos and Bukuru metropolis by the state government.

The curfew imposition followed an attempt by some persons to breach the peace in the state capital under the guise of #EndBadGovernance in Nigeria protests.

It was learnt that the hoodlums were trying to vandalise and loot shops located around the C Division in Jos when the operatives swooped on them and arrested two persons while others fled the scene

Confirming the development, the command’s spokesman, Alabo Alfred, said that those arrested will be investigated and prosecuted in line with extant laws

He said, “Our duty is to enforce the imposition of the curfew and that is what we are doing. The state is calm.

“Two persons were arrested around C Division who attempted vandalising property of innocent Nigerians. They will be investigated and duly prosecuted ”

The PPRO urged the people of the state to be vigilant and remain law abiding as they observe the curfew by the government

“We want the people of the state to continue to be peaceful and support the security agents and state government in their efforts to maintain the prevailing peace in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Old Airport junction in Jos, the Plateau state capital was on Monday deserted by protesters

The area had served as a convergent point since the #EndBadGovernance in Nigeria protest began last Thursday in the state.

As of Monday, it was learnt that it was empty and devoid of any protesters at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, protesters in Plateau state have vowed to continue with their protests after the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state Government.

Addressing the protesters in a statement on Monday, the leader of the EndBadGovernance in Nigeria protest in the state, Isa Elbuba, criticised the state government for imposition of the curfew saying that the action was meant to silence the voice of suffering Nigerians.

The cleric who is also the Convener of the Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria highlighted the peaceful nature of the protests in the state since it began last Thursday, emphasising the unprecedented unity between Christians and Muslims during the demonstrations.

“I declare to you, Nigerians, we are amazed and so disappointed in the declaration by the state government of the curfew.

“There is nothing that warrants that. Plateau State has been adjudged as hosting the most peaceful protest all over the world. History has been made here,” El-Buba said.

He recounted the solidarity shown by participants, noting how Christian protesters shielded their Muslim counterparts during prayers, and vice versa, throughout the protests.

“Thousands of Muslims on the day of the protest, the first day, the second day, the third day, have been shielded by their Christian brothers and sisters.

“And today, Sunday, the massive turnout of Christians in their thousands were shielded by Muslims in their thousands. It has never happened,” he added.

El-Buba dismissed an alleged incident at a restaurant, which reportedly led to the curfew, as a minor issue that did not justify such a drastic response from the government.

He insisted that the curfew was an attempt to demoralize and silence the young people driving the protests, but insisted that their mission to “take back the soul of their nation” would continue.

“I want to say this at this particular moment, that the soul and the voice of the Nigerian people can never be silenced.

“I want you to remain peaceful and law-abiding. I want you to obey the rules of the game and immediately after the curfew is lifted, we shall resume the protest,” El-Buba declared, urging protesters to stay focused and avoid any confrontation with law enforcement.

Also Read:

El-Buba reaffirmed the legitimacy of the protest, stressing that the goal was to end bad governance in Nigeria and to secure a brighter future for the country’s youth. He urged Nigerians to stay calm and united in their efforts until their mission is accomplished.

“Stay calm and make sure that you lift the banner of Nigeria and no other nation. And until we recover the soul of our country, bad governance will end in Nigeria. God bless you and God bless Nigerians,” he stated

Post Views: 1