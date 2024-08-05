Osun-Osogbo Festival: Police assure participants of safety

The Osun State Police Command says it has put security measures in place to ensure a hitch-free Osun-Osogbo Festival, while assuring participants of safety of their lives and property.

SP Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson said on Monday that the command would deploy officers and men to ensure that the festival was peaceful.

Opalola also stated that organisers of the “End Bad Government/End Hunger” protest had assured that they would suspend their protest for the festival.

“We have made arrangements and will deploy officers to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festival.

“We have also gotten assurance from the “End Hunger” protest organisers that they will suspend their protest on the day of the grand finale of the Osun-Osogbo Festival,” he said.

She said that anyone or group planning to disrupt the festival under any guise would be seen as criminal, arrested and dealt with appropriately.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba was committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the state for the festival.

NAN reports that the Osun-Osogbo festival, an annual event hosted by the Ataoja of Osogbo, was expected to climax on Friday, Augus 9, at the Osun-Osogbo grove (a UNESCO recognised heritage site).

