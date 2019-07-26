An American lady has testified that prayer with the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation’s T.B. Joshua’s “Morning Water” saved her from the impending destruction of a deadly tornado.

In an account shared on Emmanuel TV’s official testimony portal, Janice Kwofie said she regularly ministered the Morning Water in her house in Dayton, Ohio.

“A tornado hit Dayton on Monday May 27th 2019,” she reminisced. “We had prayed with the Morning Water and were getting ready for bed when the sirens went off for a tornado warning.”

Kwofie quickly scuttled her family off to the “safe spot” for protection against the natural disaster.

“We woke up in the morning with our lights out and friends calling and texting to see if we were okay,” Kwofie explained.

“Little did I know that – just a block away from our house – every house, apartment and business had been destroyed!”

American media reported that one person died and 90 were injured as a result of the tornado, which left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Winds of up to 140 mph were recorded and 64,000 people were left without electricity.

According to Kwofie, the protection of her house and neighbourhood can only be attributable to divine intervention.

“I know we were spared because of the Morning Water we had used and the Morning Sticker on the front door,” she stated, referring to the “spiritual items” freely given to attendees at The SCOAN.

“Thank you, Jesus, for saving us and sparing all our neighbour’s lives,” she articulated.

“It’s a blessing to be an Emmanuel TV partner. They’re always praying for you even when you feel like you can’t,” she concluded.

. Ihechukwu Njoku is a writer from Lagos, Nigeria.