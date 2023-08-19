How husband of Lagos socialite dumped her for girlfriend two months after she spent N100m on wedding

The internet was thrown into a frenzy on Friday when a popular Lagos socialite and owner of House of Phreedah, Farida Abdulkadir, was saved from plunging into the lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State over her crashed marriage.

The socialite, whose N100 million marriage crashed after two months, was saved by passersby and first responders.

In a viral video, Abdulkadir was seen being held on to by rescuers as she struggled to break free and jump into the lagoon in an attempt to commit suicide.

The rescuers were seen pacifying her to desist from the act, assuring her there was no need to take her life.

The entrepreneur owns a beauty lounge and spa located at 116, Akerele Street, Surulere, Lagos State.

She got married to another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, in a grand marriage about two months ago.

It was gathered that Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home, leaving her frustrated with many suicide attempts.

Abdulkadir said in an audio message that was full of apology on Friday after she was saved from plunging into the lagoon said: “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage.

“They told me that the man only wanted my money, but I was recalcitrant.

“It was love that pushed me into this.

“He told me that he was going to be with me, make me bear children for him.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position.

“I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.

“I have forgiven my ex-husband.

“May God provide him with another wife.”

Before the event on Friday, the couple engaged in altercations, revealing shocking family secrets on social media.

They equally called each other unprintable names.

Several efforts by family members and close allies to reconcile the two couple failed, leading to Abdulkadir attempting suicide to end it all.

Meanwhile, a blogger reported few days ago that Okulaja made a dramatic exit from their matrimonial home, all for the purpose of reuniting with his married side-chic, Yemisi Fasawe, with whom he had been entangled even before tying the knot with Abdulkadir.

The blogger detailed how Abdulkadir’s hubby left their marital home and unleashed a barrage of insults upon his wife, contending that her old aged body renders him unable to adequately attend to her needs in the bedroom.

The blogger wrote partly: “Hello tueh tueh, Popular socialite and skincare vendor m, house of phreedah marriage crashes two months after their 100m wedding, make I carry una go through wetin cause fight,it will be in series as evidence plenty and can’t be posted at once, we will touch every angle, let’s go.

“Meet the married woman Yemisi Fasawe that made Demola pack out of his wife house, according to information reaching our headquarters, Yemisi fasawe is a married woman and was Demola secret lover even before the wedding between Demola and farida.”