Hisbah sacks Commandant for supporting immorality, probes five others

The Kano State Hisbah Board has dismissed one of its Commandant’s for compromising and sabotaging the fight against immorality and social vices in the State.

The Agency’s Commandant General, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

Daurawa, in Kano, said five other officers were also under investigation.

He explained that the dismissed personnel usually connived with “bad elements to perpetrate unholy acts in the State”.

Daurawa said upon assumption of office, he hit the ground running by sanitising the board of bad eggs as the board is no longer the same as it used to be.

“We have dismissed a Deputy Superintendent of Hisbah (DSH) and declared him wanted. Wherever he is found he should be arrested and prosecuted,” said the commandant- general.

He usually connived with the hotel operators so that their hotels would not be raided by Hisbah in the course of its operations.

Daurawa said: “So, when we carried out the raid operation, the hoteliers where such atrocities were carried out became jittery that Hisbah has changed.

“They paid him money not to carry out operations on their hotel. There was one among the hotel operators who asked us what we wanted them to do for us to support us.

“And we told him the government saddled us with the responsibility and so it is responsible for our operations.

“So, he was asking why he gave Hisbah money and they suddenly turned their back on him and carried out a raid on his hotel.

“We don’t just carry out raid, but we ensure that people in the community file their complaints and get them signed by at least five persons.

“We also carry out surveillance by sending officers to conduct surveillance to ascertain the truth of the information available, then we notify the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area to get a back up and liaise with the court”.

Meanwhile, the Board has dismissed speculation by a Facebook user alleging that its personnel barbed the hair of a non-indigene with a bottle after it raided a brothel in the state.

Daurawa described the allegation as handiwork of mischief makers, saying Hisbah had identified the culprit that posted the video and that the suspect will be invited to prove his claim.

“The video is totally a lie; such an incident never happened. We try to follow due process in carrying out our operations.

“Our personnel never cut the hair of any non-indigene lady, let alone use a bottle to do so.

“It isa lie and we have identified the person that shared the video and will invite him to prove to us. If he fails to prove to us, then we will take action against him,” Daurawa said.

The Commander General, however, admitted some mistakes by the Hisbah personnel in carrying out their operations, disclosing that the board is stepping up to correct those mistakes.

The Board recently launched operations against social vices, tagged; Operation “Kau da Badala”, which literally means operation against immorality in the state.

During the operations, the commission raided some hotels, brothels and off-campus houses, and arrested some suspects within the city, which sparked outrage in the state and beyond.