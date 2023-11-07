Endillicit small arms smuggling responsible for insecurity South-east – IPCR

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) on Tuesday attributed the security challenges in Nigeria’s South-Eastern zone to the smuggling of illicit small arms and light weapons.

Director General of the institute Dr Joseph Ochogwu said this in Abuja during a Policy Roundtable on the Security Challenges prevalent in the geo-political zone of the country.

Small arms refer to kinetic projectile firearms such as handguns, revolvers, pistols, derringers, and machine pistols, while light weapons are infantry-portable weapons that are either crew-served kinetic firearms, incendiary devices, or shoot explosive munitions.

According to him, the South-East zone comprising Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo has in recent times been plagued by violent extremism as occasioned by the violent activities of the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), gunmen, and other clandestine groups.

“A major accentuating element fuelling insecurity in the South-east zone and the country in general has been the ready availability of illicit Small Arms and Lights Weapons (SALWs).

“It is instructive to note from studies that the intractable state of insecurity has enabled local actors with the capacity to fabricate and locally produce firearms.

“A large percentage of these arms in circulation are also trafficked into the country from across the Sahel region.

READ ALSO:

LASEMA records 1,211 incidents in 10 months

CIBN inaugurates 160-seater ‘Bankers’ Hall’ at NAU, Awka

Edo 2024: Group advocates electoral rebirth, level-playing field

“Also as the forces of climate change continue to force people to migrate to new habitats in search of alternative livelihoods, illicit arms have continued to be trafficked, further militarising our communities.

“In addition to the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and associated threats, the zone is confronting the problem of widespread drug abuse.

“The proliferation of illicit drugs has not only sustained the tendencies for violence but has weakened the capability and capacity of young people to critically engage the messaging of some of these violent extremist groups, especially against the State.

“Indeed, a significant percentage of the youths have swallowed the extremist messages hook line, and sinker due to the influence of drugs,” he said.

Ochogwu noted that in combating the rising state of insecurity, especially in the South East zone, the Nigerian security and law enforcement agencies, such as the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian armed forces, and others should continue to be deployed.

“There is a need for sustainable policy options toward fostering harmonious relationships and good governance, as well as the strengthening of our national peace and security architecture.

In his remarks, retired Major-General Okechukwu Ugo, South-East Zonal Coordinator, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, expressed commitment to ensuring that the proliferation of SALW is prevented and monitored.

“In the wake of the wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons, it is our mandate to have all hands on deck in support of the efforts of the government at curbing security challenges confronting Nigeria today.

“We will continue to work with the IPCR and other security agencies to ensure that we put an end to

Illicit small arms, light weapons in the southeastern region,” Ugo said