Group to Governments: Ensure food security

A call has gone to governments at all levels in Nigeria to ensure food security for the citizens, particularly during the raining and planting season.

The call was made by a non-denominational organisation, Christian Conscience, after its monthly executive meeting.

In a communique after the meeting, jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Yetunde Akinluyi, and National General Secretary, Dr. Kolawole Verrals, the group identified insecurity and banditry as some of the major challenges confronting farmers in the country.

It said in the communique: “Farmers in some parts of the country are being forced by bandits to pay ransom before they could access their farms.

“Many have also lost their lives and properties to the terrorists.

“For this reason, hundreds of thousands of Nigerian farmers have deserted their farmlands to seek refuge elsewhere.

“This has led to unavailability of and incessant increase in the prices of food items across value chains and brought untold hardships to the people.

“Security is the primary responsibility of the government at all levels and this must be guaranteed by all means possible.”

The group noted with grave concern that to avoid food insecurity, curtail increasing cost of food items and prevent hunger in the months ahead, Nigerian Governments at all levels must ensure that insecurity, banditry and hindrance to food transportation are tamed now so that farmers can have access to their produce, buyers and farmlands during and beyond the raining season.

The group’s communique aligns with some of the decisions of the South West governors who met over the weekend in Lagos to chart a common course and work together through their relevant Ministries and Agencies on agriculture and food processing to ensure food security, improved social infrastructure, security of lives and properties of their citizens.

In the mood of the approaching Eid al-Adha celebrations, the Christian Conscience also felicitated with the Muslim faithful and everyone across the country.

It urge them to pray ceaselessly for Nigeria to continue to witness lasting peace and security at all times.