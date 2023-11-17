Group tasks NDDC boss, Board on open-door policy 

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission Board to maintain an open-door policy and carry the people along.

The President of MOSIEND, Kennedy Tonjo-West, threw the challenge in a statement he issued on Friday.

He affirmed the approach would make developmental projects executed by the NDDC at all times reflect the dreams of the people of the region.

Tanjo-West congratulated the NDDC Managing Director Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and the NDDC Board over their reappointment and inauguration.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for considering them worthy to serve the people of the Niger Delta for another tenure.

He said Ogbuku and his team had already laid the foundation for the growth and development of the Niger Delta.

According to him, their reappointment is a plus to the Federal Government and the people of the region because they are there to consolidate on the achievements already in place.

The MOSIEND President said that the NDDC boss and his team, in less than a year, executed the aims and objectives of the Board with due diligence and nothing was done without the input of stakeholders of the regional.

”Thus they were able to achieve results and set the pace for development and accelerated growth.

“We are convinced that they are all coming with their sleeves folded for action and to continue to change the narratives.”

He said the NDDC team was very familiar with the yearnings of the people of the Niger Delta.

He prayed to God to grant the NDDC boss and his team all that is required to succeed in the tasks ahead.

He said that MOSIEND will continue to support the commission whenever its advice or energy is needed to push the region forward.

According to him, there is no better alternative for the Niger Delta than Ogbuku and the current members of the board who, he said, have shown commitment to transform the region and its people.

Tonjo-West said: “We have no doubt about their capacity because we know that they will give us nothing less than the best.

”They’ve been tested and trusted and we are happy that Mr. President listened to our prayers to reappoint them to continue to serve the people.

“We enjoin them to remain focused and steadfast in their collective resolve to transform the Niger Delta region better than they met it.

“We also sue for cooperation, tolerance , tenacity, and team playing spirit – as they march side by side to pushing the region towards the global centre stage for business, as well as safe delight and investment haven”.

He said, as MOSIEND, they are always open to anything and anybody that is poised to bring development to the region and that they will continue to pray for the NDDC to succeed.

He assured that MOSIEND would continue to play their role as stakeholders to make the region peaceful for growth and development and regional cohesion.

