Anambra: Police arrest two over alleged jungle justice

The Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has cautioned residents against taking laws into their hands in the event of crime.

He said the command would no longer condone engaging in jungle justice by lynching suspects without trial.

Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, in a statement, quoted the CP on Friday as saying that perpetrators would be charged with murder.

The PPRO said two suspects had been arrested for involvement in a recent mob action that resulted in the death of suspected criminals.

The statement said: “Someone steals a phone and a mob kills him.

“The sentence for stealing a phone is three years imprisonment.

“Those who lynch commit murder which carries the death penalty because the Courts have not delegated anyone outside the Judiciary to try, convict and execute suspects.”

Adeoye commended Anambra State residents for their eternal vigilance and cooperation for peace and security in the state, but enjoined them to report every criminal matter to the police.

He said: “Whoever does not get justice should contact my office directly.

“I assure the people of Anambra that the Command will always be alive to its responsibility in maintaining law and order.

“Recourse to self help is not necessary and will not be tolerated.”