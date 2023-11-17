Governor reacts to allegation of judges receiving $5m bribe

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has condemned and distanced himself from the allegation in some sections of the media that some judges collected $5 million to nullify his election.

The Governor spoke in a statement issued on Friday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Gyang Bere.

Governor Mutfwang, who described the allegation as baseless, noted that the move was aimed at sowing seed of discord between him and the revered jurists.

He said: “I strongly condemn the baseless and defamatory allegations being circulated by certain individuals, accusing judges of receiving a $5 million bribe for the nullification of my election.

“This is a deliberate actions of my detractors aimed at sowing seed of discord between myself, the esteemed judges and other constituted authorities.

“I wish to distance myself from the false narrative; it a mere fabrication crafted by individuals who are being manipulated as pawns by the opposition party in Plateau.

“This latest move is an attempt to tarnish the image of the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Plateau and such malicious actions will not deter my commitment and confidence in the Judiciary.”

Mutfwang called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, identify and apprehend those responsible for the publication.