Kaduna evacuates 60 unclaimed corpses for mass burial

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has evacuated no fewer than 60 unclaimed corpses for mass burial in Kaduna.

Umma Ahmed, Commissioner of Health, disclosed this on Friday during the evacuation of the corpses.

The corpses were evacuated from Gwamna Awan General Hospital in Kakuri Kaduna.

According to Ahmed, the evacuation became necessary following a complaint by management of the hospital about air pollution in the area.

Represented by Dr. Kambai Habila, Programme Manager, Emergency Services of the Ministry, she said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue for five years without families or relatives coming to claim them.

“The ministry, in its bid to ensure that the environment is safe for habitation, secured courts injunction to bury the unclaimed corpses,” she said.

Gabriel Brown, Medical Director of the hospital, commended the ministry for the quick response in evacuating the corpses as it would bring relief to hospital and community.

Brown said the corpses were costing government money for maintenance while occupying space and limiting services being rendered to the public.

On his part, Asmau Adamu, Department of Disease Control, Kaduna South Local Government Area, disclosed that unclaimed corpses were that of victims of accidents, armed robbers and kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the corpses were buried at Bachama Cemetery.