FG to shut down four ramps of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced the total closure of the four ramps on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos for repairs starting from 7am on November 20, 2023.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Kesha appealed to motorists to continue to use alternative routes, obey traffic rules and officials during the repairs.

She said: “The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, wish to inform the motoring public that government has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“In view of the above, the motoring public is, hereby, notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to Third Mainland Bridge will be closed at the same time going forward.

READ ALSO:

Gov. Sani’s Deputy, Balarabe, seeks AfDB’s intervention in power

Matters arising in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi off-cycle polls, by Tunde Rahman

Traditional ruler, 14 others docked for alleged attempted murder, theft

“Consequently, motorists are, hereby, advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movement.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that comprehensive repair of the 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge began with the closure of the Adekunle ramp on November 6.

NAN further reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Lagos State Government later flagged off the comprehensive rehabilitation project expected to gulp over N21.074 billion on November 9.

Umahi said the repairs of the four ramps of Adekunle/Adeniji would be completed on or before December 13 for Christmas and New Year, while the maintenance of the main carriageways would begin in January 2024.

However, the main carriageways of the Third Mainland Bridge, both Island and mainland bound, are still opened to traffic.

The Adekunle section of the Third Mainland Bridge has four ramps, which has a convergence point, and the repairs of all the ramps are expected to be completed within five weeks.