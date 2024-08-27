Group celebrates Kogi State’s 33rd Anniversary, calls for unity, progress

The Confluence State Reform Group (CSRG), has congratulated Governor Ahmed Ododo and the people of Kogi State on the occasion of its 33rd anniversary.

The group, In a statement signed by its Secretary, Comr. Audu, A. Bala, said “It joins the government and people of Kogi State in celebrating the state’s 33rd anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards growth, development, and self-discovery.

“As we reflect on the past three decades, we acknowledge the progress made, challenges overcome, and the unwavering resilience of the Kogi people.

“CSRG commends the state’s founding fathers, past leaders, and citizens who have contributed to its development.

Also Read:

“However, we recognize that there is still much work to be done.”

CSRG, further in the statement, urged the current administration to prioritize inclusive development, economic growth, and social welfare, ensuring that the benefits of progress are equitably distributed among all citizens.

“On this momentous occasion, we call on all Kogites to unite in the spirit of patriotism, forgiveness, and collective purpose.

“Let us work together to build a brighter future, harnessing our diverse strengths and talents to propel Kogi State towards its full potential,” the group added.

CSRG reaffirms its commitment to supporting the government and people of Kogi State in achieving sustainable development, peace, and prosperity.

“Happy 33rd Anniversary, Kogi State!” the statement concluded.

Post Views: 0