Fubara set to partner promoters as Rivers Film Festival records over 2000 entries from 220 countries

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed his administration readiness to partner promoters of this year’s international film festival, Desgol Entertainment Worldwide slated to take place in Port Harcourt, the state capital next month.

Fubara made this known during a courtesy call on him by the promoter of the event, Kate Ezeigbo in Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said “we are happy that you are holding this for the second time here in Rivers State.

“The creative industry has a special place in our hearts because when you are done with a hectic day, the next thing you need is relaxation and the movies is one best way to relax.

“It’s a youth oriented program and it will benefit Rivers people.”

Responding, the founder and festival director of the 2024 film festival, Kate Ezeigbo thanked the Governor for his exemplary leadership in Rivers state.

She said, “Thank you for being so exceptional in your style of leadership.

“This festival will rewrite the false story told beyond about our dear state. Every October as they gather here, they will see for themselves that we are peace-loving, hardworking and we have intelligent youths ready to take on the world.

“We are ready to receive people from all over the world to come experience the cultural heritage of Rivers State and how hospitable they are.

“This year the festival received, two thousand two hundred and ninety seven entries from two hundred and twenty countries.”

According to Ezeigbo, the state government will ensure that Rivers people especially the Nollywood people have access to free medicals, capacity building workshops, skill acquisitions among other benefits to make this year’s annual event worthwhile.

