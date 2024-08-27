What NAFDAC says on saccharine use in bread production – Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Tuesday refuted claims made in a recent video circulating online suggesting that Nigerians should avoid bread due to the alleged use of saccharin in its production.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye, made the clarification in a statement.

She said that the video’s content does not reflect the agency’s stance. While it acknowledged that the use of saccharine in bread is not permitted by the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) or the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA), NAFDAC emphasized that it has not advised consumers to avoid bread.

Adeyeye stated that the agency remains committed to safeguarding public health and will continue to take appropriate action against any baker found to be using unapproved food additives.

“Any baker found to be using unapproved food additives, in this case, saccharine, is appropriately sanctioned in line with the extant regulatory provisions,” Adeyeye said.

The agency’s clarification comes in response to a video that claimed NAFDAC had raised concerns about the widespread use of saccharine in bread production due to the high cost of sugar. The video’s reporter had advised consumers to avoid bread until further notice.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media titled: “Bread sold in markets failing laboratory tests, NAFDAC raises fresh alarm”. The reporter stated that NAFDAC had raised a concern that “most of the bread in the market are failing laboratory tests due to the fact that producers are using saccharine to bake bread more than they are using sugar due to the high cost of sugar.”

“As a responsive regulatory Agency, NAFDAC wishes to provide clarification that the content of the video on avoiding bread in Nigeria does not reflect the observation of NAFDAC which was made during a stakeholders engagement held on 16th August 2024 in Ibadan, Oyo State. At no time during that engagement with stakeholders did NAFDAC suggest that Nigerians should avoid bread baked and sold in Nigeria. The Agency is a responsible regulator and does not make general statements capable of causing panic and fear in the population. Any baker found to be using unapproved food additives, in this case, saccharine, is appropriately sanctioned in line with the extant regulatory provisions.

“The Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) does not permit the use of saccharine in bread. This is the same for the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA), an authoritative reference point for food additives, which also does not permit the use of saccharine in bread. Like other food additives, sweeteners usually undergo thorough risk assessments for safety by an Expert Body, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) before approval for use.

“NAFDAC dissociates herself from the comment of the reporter in the circulating video about avoiding bread in Nigeria. This is the personal statement of the reporter who does not speak for the Agency. NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the Agency remains fully alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public.”

NAFDAC further assured the public that it is actively monitoring the food market and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of food products consumed in Nigeria.

