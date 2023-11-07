Governor Soludo loses father at 92

Pa Simeon Soludo, father of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has died at the age of 92.

Chris Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

Aburime said the elder statesman, popularly known as Ichie Akukananwa 1 of Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, died in the early hours of November 6.

He said Pa Soludo was survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He quoted the governor as saying that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 92.

The Press Secretary said further information would be communicated to the public in due course on the burial plans.