The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has solicited for the deployment of more Agro Rangers personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to the state as support towards improving on the security situation in the State in order to encourage farmers to go back to their farms.

Zulum made this known when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, in Abuja.

Lauding the Commandant General for being resilient and committed to his duty, Zulum said his efforts had paid off owing to the accolades being received from Nigerians.

The Governor noted the efforts by men of the Corps towards supporting the state government actualise its commitment to peaceful coexistence of the people.

Zulum said more deployment of the Agro Rangers personnel to the state will further improve on the security situation in the state and encourage farmers to go back to their farms.

Describing the visit as one which opens another vista in the relationship between the NSCDC and the Borno State Government, Gana, while congratulating Zulum for his assumption of office as the Governor of Borno State, gave assurance that the Corps will not relent in meeting its desired objectives.

He noted that the Corps is currently equipping its Agro Rangers unit to meet up with numerous demands across the country, thus affirming that the

Agro Rangers unit in the state will further be strengthened so as to provide the necessary services to the state, he said.

The Commandant General reassured that the Corps will continue to synergise with other security agencies towards ridding the community of criminal activities.

Meanwhile, NSCDC has announced that it would conduct training for its 1,500 Agro Rangers from July 8, 2019 at the Corps training centre in Kastina.

The Commandant General disclosed this on Tuesday when the consultants handling the specialised training visited him in his office in Abuja.

The consultancy team of retired Army Generals were led by Major General Abdulkadir.

The Katsina academy of the Civil Defence is ready for the training of 1,500 Officers.

This is a special request from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

The Agro Rangers are to provide physical security to the proposed 250 cattle ranches to be established by the Federal Government and to provide physical security to Agro allied investments, farms and others.