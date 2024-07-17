Gov Otu breaks ground for remodelling of Calabar Stadium hostel

Cross River state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, on Tuesday, officially performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of work on the remodelling of U. J. Esuene Stadium Hostel to Calabar Sports Resorts and Leisure Hotel.



The Governor, while speaking at the event, recounted the rich sports history of Cross River, when the state boasted of sporting stars of global acclaim who represented Nigeria at international competitions with several laurels to show for it.



He remarked that the current remodelling initiative is in a bid to reposition Cross River as the national bedrock of sports. He added that his administration strategically evolved sports from leisure activities to business-driven and economically empowering ventures.



Otu reiterated his administration’s preparedness for private sector mutually beneficial partnerships that would overhaul sports infrastructure and effectively deliver on the policy thrust of government in the sports sector of the state.



Earlier in her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Agnes Atsu, said, “We are taking Cross River to her rightful position as far as sport is concerned. We want to host the world and showcase our great talents.”



She further stated that the project was coming at the right time to provide world-class accommodation for sportsmen and women during sporting activities in the State.



“His Excellency came into office in May 2023, and by September of the same year, because of his passion for sports development in Cross River State, we have seen remarkable growth in our sporting activities. Development that we have not experienced in many years. At a fast pace, the story of sports development is changing. Time was when we didn’t have anyone to call an athlete in Cross Rivers State, but today we have over 90 laurels. We have recorded nine gold medals, 32 Silver medals, and 62 bronze medals at various sporting activities nationwide and beyond. As we speak, many of the contingents who have qualified for the Olympics are from Cross River.

“We would look outside the box for investors and partnerships to take our sporting facilities to the next level. We want to attract international and national hosting rights, and we would stop at nothing to see these happen. Our priority is to remain focused and work to develop our grassroots sports,” she added.



Also speaking, the commissioned consultant for the project, Sanjay Oscar, listed accommodation as a significant consideration for hosting sporting events and noted that the 72- rooms International Sports Hotels and Resort, a 400-carrying capacity building, when completed, will address athletes’ accommodation issues and put the state in a vantage position to host sporting events.



“The approval for the project was signed on a Sunday. This shows the commitment of His Excellency Governor Bassey Otu to sports development. In that fledge, I would like to note that we have gotten a potential Investment Funding Partner for the project, Square Builder Concepts Nigeria Limited. Construction work for the renovation starts on Monday, and all necessary assessments have commenced. We also intend to extend this gesture to other minor stadiums in various local governments within the state. We want to make Cross River State a mega destination for sports,” he concluded.



Alh. Usman Bashir, a representative of Square Builder Concepts Nigeria Limited, said his company was excited to be partnering with the government of Cross River on the project, assuring that the project would be completed in December 2024 and be put to use when the state would be hosting the world to its globally acclaimed Carnival Calabar and Festival.

