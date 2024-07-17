Federal High Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP governorship candidate

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday upheld the nomination of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election.

The court, in a judgement delivered by Justice James Omotosho, dismissed the case filed by Philip Shaibu, who had challenged Ighodalo’s nomination as the PDP’s candidate.

In its ruling on a suit marked CS/469/24, the court held that Ighodalo was duly nominated during the party’s primary election, which was held on February 22, 2024, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

It would be recalled that Ighodalo emerged victorious, securing 577 votes to defeat Shaibu and 10 other aspirants.

The court further determined that the plaintiffs’ case lacked merit, as they failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Ighodalo had forged his voter’s card.

Additionally, the court ruled that the action was statute-barred and consequently struck it out.

