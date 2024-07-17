Breaking: Federal High Court reinstates Shaibu as Edo deputy governor

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has reportedly reinstated the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu back to office.

The court, in the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho, declared Shaibu purported impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly as illegal, unconstitutional, null, and void.

It held that the said impeachment was in gross violation of the provisions of both sections 188 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Additionally, the court, aside from restoring him to office as the Deputy Governor, held that all his salaries, allowances, and benefits should be paid to him from April 8, when he was illegally impeached, until the expiration of his tenure.

In the same vein, the court issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly from stopping Shaibu from performing the functions of his office.

It also ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately restore all his security details.

The court maintained that the reasons the Edo Assembly submitted for impeaching the plaintiff was lame and smacked of an orchestrated political vendetta.

