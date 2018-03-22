Gov. Okowa eulogises Tony Elumelu at 55

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Thursday, eulogized Tony Elumelu, an industrialist, economist and philanthropist as he turned 55 years.

The governor, who commended Elumelu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, said “Delta was proud to have Tony Elumelu as an illustrious son”.

Born in Jos in 1963, Elumelu hails from Onicha-Ukwu in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ambrose Alli Universityand a master of science degree from University of Lagos and an alumnus of Harvard Business School‘s Advanced Management Programme.

Elumelu, a former member of House of Representatives was named as one of Africa`s 20 Most Powerful People by Forbes Magazine.

The economist, entrepreneur and philanthropist had been responsible for creating businesses across the continent and in sectors critical to Africa’s economic development, where he founded Heirs Holdings, an African investment holding company in 2010.

The governor said as Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, Elumelu had positively impacted the Nigerian economy.

The statement stated: “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa joins the Heirs Holdings, Transcorp Plc, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the Elumelu family and all his business associates to rejoice with him as he turns 55 years.

“Mr Elumelu is an illustrious son of Delta in whom we are all proud of.

“His astute contributions to the development of the banking industry in Nigeria is laudable and we thank him for his efforts in re-engineering and rejuvenating UBA Plc, to become one of the leading banks in Africa.’’

The governor prayed that the almighty God would grant Elumelu long life, good health, more wisdom and power toward making life better for Africans.