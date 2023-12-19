Gov. Adeleke lifts curfew on Ifon, Ilobu communities

Sequel to a near perfect semblance of peace and orderliness that has returned to the hitherto warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has directed that with effect from December 20, 2023, the curfew imposed on the two communities be lifted forthwith.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, confirmed this on Tuesday.

In a statement he issued, Alimi quoted Governor Adeleke to have directed that everybody should go about his or her normal private and business transactions without any hindrance or restriction of any kind in the two communities with effect from Wednesday.

The statement said: “Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has viewed with satisfaction the return of peace to Ifon and Ilobu communities in Irepodun local government area.

“To this end, the curfew earlier imposed by the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his Executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state is ,hereby, lifted with immediate effect beginning from tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th of December, 2023.

“While the Osun State Government truly acknowledges that lasting peace and order may seem to have been restored, a 24 hour surveillance should still be strictly observed and maintained by the eagle eyed joint security task force in the two communities.

“Government uses this opportunity, to once again, thank and appreciate all those, who, in one way or the other contributed to the restoration of peace and order, before, during and after the unfortunate communal skirmishes.

Also Read:

“Finally, the Osun state Government wishes all and sundry a merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 in advance in the two communities and Osun state at large.”