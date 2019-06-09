Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Sunday decried over what he described as “the deplorable condition” of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Abiodun, who was on an inspection tour of the hospital, expressed shock at the state of facilities in the health institution, calling for an urgent attention.

The governor said many of the medical equipment were obsolete and non-functional.

He also noted that odour from the mortuary had pervaded many parts of the hospital premises due to lack of maintenance,

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the inspection, Abiodun explained that the visit was informed by reports he got from his recent meeting with heads of medical institutions in the state.

He, however, promised to quickly intervene with a view to restoring the lost glory of the institution and to reposition it for better services.

Abiodun said: “This new administration attaches a high importance to the health sector and we cannot fold our arms while the only teaching hospital in the state continues to degenerate.

“I don’t see how this place can produce good doctors; we shall go back to the drawing board.

“This place is sub-standard.

“This hospital is in a depressing state.

“We shall improve the facilities and work on the personnel.

“I am putting up a team that will swing into action as soon as I get the final report from the Medical Director of the institution and we shall restore the lost glory of this hospital.”