Glitz, glamour as D’banj celebrates 20 years of musical career

It was a night of glitz and glamour on Friday as Nigerian singer and rapper, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, celebrated his 20 years of musical excellence in a sophisticated ceremony.

He got the attention of bigwigs in the Nollywood and Nigerian music scene as he took the celebration to another level.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event in Lagos witnessed guests and fans mime along while D’banj’s songs from 2004 were played to their delight.

Among the celebrities that turned up at the event were Clarence Peters, legendary music video director; Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele; Afrobeats Musician, Femi Kuti; Timaya; ID Cabasa; Kenny Ogungbe; Bisola Aiyeola; and Mr Macaroni.

Others included Ini Edo, Tobi Bakre, Ruggedman as well as Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, and many others.

Dbanj arrived at the venue for the celebration in a black outfit complemented with a mini grey-coloured jacket, as a cultural troupe welcomed him with his 2006 debut musical track: “Mobolowowon.”

His wife, Lineo Didi, and his parents also graced the occasion adorning beautiful outfits.

Music Executive and Founder of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe, congratulated D’banj while acknowledging his resilience and hardwork.

Ogungbe said: “Congratulations to D’banj for being on stage for 20 years.

“He started with Mobolowowon and then Tongolo with so much energy and so many songs after that.

“And he is still standing very strong, very energetic and still a great entertainer.

“The solid energy behind his performances is something one cannot compare to anything.

“So, congratulations to him.

“May God keep on blessing him and he will grow to 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 years on stage.

“Look at Sunny Ade, he is still there.

“We pray for the same energy for him in Jesus’ name.”

Also, actress Funke Akindele commended D’banj’s good heart and generosity as she recalled how the “Koko Master” encouraged her to make her 2009 film: “Jenifa,” into an episodic play.

Akindele said D’banj assisted her with a lump sum to go ahead and produce more episodes of Jenifa, adding that this was the push that gave birth to: “The Return of Jenifa.”

She said: “And till date, the brand is still relevant.

“Christmas 2024, we are coming up with: ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa.’

“So, this gentleman here, God used him to speak to me to have the Jenifa brand.

“I want to celebrate you D’banj.

“You were always there for me.

“I pray you will always be a force to reckon with.

“Congratulations D’banj.”

Still celebrating the Koko Master’s musical greatness, Ayo Animashaun, Founder of Hip TV, who presented a special gift to D’banj, said: “I like to say thank you so much for all you have done for the Nigerian music industry and thank you for all you do now and what you are going to do in the future.

“Thank you.”

Other guests also took turns to pour out encomiums on D’banj.

D’banj is best known for his song: “Oliver Twist,” an uptempo dance fusion of afrobeats and electronic dance music that topped the African charts in 2011 and was a top 10 hit in the UK singles chart in 2012, reaching number two on the UK R&B chart.

He has won several music awards, including the awards for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, and Artiste of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009.

He also won Best International Act Africa at the 2011 BET Awards; Best-selling African Artiste at the 2014 World Music Awards; and Evolution Award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards.