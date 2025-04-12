Lagos announces date for LG poll

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the state local government election for July 12.

This was revealed by the Head of Public Affairs of LASIEC, Tope Ojo, in a statement he made available to newsmen on Friday.

Ojo revealed that the election for 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats will take place on July 12.

He said where necessary, a re-run will occur on July 19.

Lagos State comprises 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

The election date was chosen to avoid a leadership vacuum in the state’s councils, Ojo said.

LASIEC’s notice confirmed that the election will include the 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs, and 376 wards.

With the current local government administration nearing its end, LASIEC has ramped up efforts for a smooth election process.

The commission has officially launched the electoral process with the release of the Notice of Election.

Political parties must visit the LASIEC headquarters to obtain nomination forms for their candidates.

Ojo confirmed that a meeting with all registered political parties is set for Tuesday.

“The Election Guidelines will be published on April 17,” Ojo added.

According to him, campaigns and rallies will start on April 18 and end on July 9.

Nomination Forms for “substituted” and “only candidate” submissions must be submitted between June 18 and 25.

LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), assured a fair and level playing field for all political parties.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to holding a free, fair, inclusive, and credible election.

Okikiolu-Ighile encouraged political parties and aspirants to strictly follow the electoral timetable.

Post Views: 1