God used D’banj to create the Jenifa brand — Funke Akindele

Actress Funke Akindele has said that God used Nigerian singer and rapper, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, to create the Jenifa brand for her.

The Nollywoood actress said this in Lagos on Friday as D’banj celebrated his 20 years of continuous music on stage.

The Jenifa creator commended D’banj’s good heart and generosity as she recalled how the “Koko Master” encouraged her to make her 2009 film: “Jenifa,” into an episodic play.

Akindele said D’banj assisted her with a lump sum to go ahead and produce more episodes of Jenifa, adding that this was the push that gave birth to: “The Return of Jenifa.”

She said: “And till date, the brand is still relevant.

“Christmas 2024, we are coming up with: ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa.’

“So, this gentleman here, God used him to speak to me to have the Jenifa brand.

“I want to celebrate you D’banj.

“You were always there for me.

“I pray you will always be a force to reckon with.

“Congratulations D’banj.”