Kidnapped APC Director killed, party shuts secretariat

The Director of Administration of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji, who was kidnapped by gunmen, has been killed, with the party directing the shutting of its national secretariat, popularly known as Buhari House.

The directive to close the national secretariat was contained in an internal memorandum issued by the party to the staff on Thursday.

The memo, titled: “Secretariat closure for the mourning of the director of administration,” said: “The National Secretary has approved the closure of the National secretariat from all party/work activities with immediate effect till Monday 14th April 2025.

“This decision was made after he had received the news of the sad demise of the Director of Administration Late Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.”

