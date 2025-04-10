NPFL: Gov. Aiyedatiwa moves to save Sunshine Stars

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the board of the Ondo State Football Agency in the bid to save Sunshine Stars FC, a Nigeria Premier Football League club.

The dissolution was contained in a statement on Wednesday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ODSFA is the supervising agency of Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens.

Sunshine Stars are currently 19th on the Nigeria Premier Football League log with 35 points

According to the statement, the dissolution brings an end to the tenure of the Executive Chairman of the Board, Bamidele Ologunloluwa, and other members.

It directed them to hand over all government property in their care to the accounting officer of the agency.

The governor also approved a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of Sunshine Stars Football Club under the leadership of Tokunbo Akinyelure as Team Manager and Welfare Officer.

Others members of the caretaker committee are; Morris Kwaghzever, Special Duties; Abdul Wahab as Kits Manager; Elias Michael, Masseur; and Adetula Olumide as Physiotherapist.

Ayodeji Abe is Camp Commandant; Ademola Ayodeji, Assistant Kits Manager 1; Oria Sola, Assistant Kits Manager 2; Imisi Ayodele as Curator; and Isaac Afolabi, Media Officer.

The statement added: “The caretaker committee is to report directly to the Office of the State Governor.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa charged members of the caretaker team to work towards turning around the fortunes of the Sunshine Stars Football Club.”

