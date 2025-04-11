Rivers Hoopers Club reach 2025 BAL playoffs 

Nigeria’s representative in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL), Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt, are through to the playoffs finals of the competition scheduled for June in Pretoria, South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team, also known as Kingsmen and Hoopers, secured their slot in the playoffs with a hard fought 79-71 points win over FUS de Rabat of Morocco.

The match was their reverse fixture of Match Day 2, which encounter took place on Thursday night in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

Hoopers, having recorded three wins out of four games played, are now guaranteed a place in the playoffs finals as one of the two top teams from the Kalahari Conference.

Hoopers’ star player, Madut Akec, won the Man Of The Match with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Kelvin Amayo had 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists

Al Ittihad Alexandria Basketball Club of Egypt were first to book their spot in the playoffs having recorded four straight wins out of four matches played so far

Also Read:

NAN reports that earlier in the day, Al Ittihad Alexandria did a double over Stade Malien 91-68.

The defeat means Malien lost all four games played so far.

They will play against Rivers Hoopers on Friday, which is a reverse fixture of Match Day One.

Post Views: 27