Police probe DPO accused of extortion

The Ondo State Police Command has begun investigation into the allegation of extortion levelled against the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, Ganiyu Dauda.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that residents of the community on Friday protested against alleged extortion by the DPO and operatives in the division.

The protesters who were carrying leafs, blocked the main road leading to the community to show their grievances.

Speaking with NAN on Saturday in Akure, the spokesperson for the command, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, said that investigation has commenced on the allegation of extortion levelled against the DPO.

Ayanlade urged anybody with useful information on the allegation of extortion against the DPO to make it available to the command.

”The command has launched an investigation into the details of the event and the alleged extortion.

“Although nobody has come forward to lay any report concerning the allegation against the DPO, anybody that has concrete evidence against the DPO or any of our men should please come forward with the fact.

“And we will let the public know the outcome of our investigation.

“We urge the people of the state to remain law abiding,” he said.

He attributed the event leading to the protest to a misunderstanding between some members of the drivers’ union and some policemen over the towing of an accident vehicle into the premises of Igbara-Oke Divisional Police station.

Ayanlade explained that the issue was eventually resolved by the chairman of the local government.

