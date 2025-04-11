Volleyball Championship: Customs beat Club Ominisports

Nigeria Customs Volleyball Club secured a 3-0 victory over Club Ominisports Descartes of Cote d’Ivoire in the classification match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the Nigeria Customs Service ladies won all three sets of the game played on Wednesday.

The match took place at the gymnasium of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Nigeria Customs, set to avenge their three previous defeats, defeated their counterparts in the first set 25-21, the second set 26-24, and the final set 25-13.

Speaking after the match, Coach Sani Akapson of the Nigeria Customs said his team was determined to redeem their image.

He said that the team was ready to fight to win the match at all cost, adding that the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, had invested considerably in the championship.

Akapson said: “We found ourselves in this category, but we have the image of the Nigeria Customs to protect, and the image of the CG to protect.

“We knew we had to do everything to redeem our image as the CG cannot invest so much in this tournament and end up with nothing to show.”

He said that the team’s motivation came from the desire to protect the organisation’s image and the CG’s reputation.

He said that in spite of the initial hopes of reaching the final eight, the team faced no pressure.

The coach thanked the motivation provided by the CG and the Sports Secretary General, Samuel Onikeku.

Akapson added: “The CG of Customs did very well to motivate the team, and the Sports Secretary General did everything possible to motivate the team,

“With this victory, Nigeria Customs Volleyball Club has successfully redeemed its image and demonstrated their commitment to representing the organisation with pride.”\

In other classification matches, Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff defeated Soccocim of Senegal 3-0, PVC (Police Rwanda) defeated Mayo Kani Evolution (MKE) of Cameroon 3-1, while VLL (La Loi of Congo DR) defeated SSV of Botswana 3-1.

In the quarterfinals, CGC of Tunisia defeated LTV of Cameroon 3-0, AHL (Al Ahly of Egypt) defeated PRI of Kenya Prison 3-1, KPC (Kenya Pipeline) defeated APR of Rwanda 3-0.

ZML (Zamalek of Egypt) defeated KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank) 3-1 in the last quarter final match.

NAN reports that 16 teams are participating in the championship, which started on April 1 and will end on April 14.

