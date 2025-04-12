Kwara varsity gets new professors, associate professors

The Governing Council of the Kwara State University, Malete has approved the promotion of three staff to the rank of professor, while 25 others were promoted to associate professors.

KWASU acting Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, made the development known in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.

She said the promotions were ratified at the Council’s 73rd meeting on Thursday.

Aliyu said: “The newly promoted professors, from the faculties of Agriculture, Arts, and Education are Prof. Shehu Abdulganiyu Salau (Agricultural Production Economics), Prof. Moshood Zakariyah (Sociolinguistics) and Prof. Gafar Olorisade (Educational Administration).”

She said the associate professors are from the faculties of Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering and Technology, Information and Communication Technology, Law, Management and Social Sciences, and Pure and Applied Sciences.

She added: “The Faculty of Agriculture has Dr Latifat Kehinde Olatinwo and Dr Felicia Motunrayo Olooto, both Agric Extension and Rural Development specialists; Dr Olarinke Victoria Adeniyi, a specialist in Aquaculture Management; Dr James Adebayo Ojo with specialisation in Entomology; and Dr Akeem Olayemi Raji, a specialist in Food Processing Technology.

“From the Faculty of Arts, Dr Yahya Toyin Muritala, (Modern Arabic Linguistics and Translation); Dr Yunusa Muhammed Jamiu (Modern Arabic Literature) and Dr Oluwatomi Oluwatayo Adeoti, (Pragmatics and Discourse Studies).

“Others include Dr Sherifat Hussain-Abubakar, ( Islamic Family Law and Gender Studies); and Dr Khalid Ishola Bello, a (Islamic Economics) were ratified as associate professors.”

Aliyu added that the Faculty of Engineering produced Dr. Olalekan Ogunbiyi (Power System and Automatic Control Engineering), Dr. Rasheed Amao Busari (Farm Power and Machinery), and Dr. Kamoru Olufemi Oladosu (Production and Renewable Energy).

Others include Dr. Usman Tunde Saadu of the Faculty of Education, who specialises in Educational Psychology and Dr. Ronke Seyi Babatunde of the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology, who specialises in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

The others are Dr. Olariyike Damola Akintoye and Dr. Abdullahi Saliu Ishola, both of the Faculty of Law, and with specialisation in Property and Business Law, and Islamic Law, respectively, were also confirmed as associate professors.

Aliyu said the Council of the University equally ratified the promotion of Dr. Abdullahi Alabi, a Comparative Politics and Administration specialist; Dr. Idris Danjuma Mohammed, a Development Studies and Local Government Administration specialist; and Dr. Ibrahim Ogirima Salawu, a Public Policy and Governance specialist, to the rank of associate professor.

At the Faculty of Pure and Applied Science, Dr. Emmanuel Anyachukwu Irondi, a Food and Nutritional Biochemistry specialist; Dr. Abdulazeez Kayode Jimoh, a Numerical Analysis and Computational Mathematics specialist; and Dr. Kazeem Issa, with specialisation in Numerical Analysis.

The others are Dr. Wasiu Akanni Yahya, a Theoretical and Computational Physics specialist; and Dr. Abiodun Obembe, specialisation in Entomology.

