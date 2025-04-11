NWFL Premiership: Three teams seal Super Six spots

Three teams: Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, and Rivers Angels, have qualified for the 2024/2025 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six playoffs after the conclusion of Match Day 11 fixtures.

A total of eight matches were played on Wednesday in the crucial Match Day 11 fixtures across various stadia in the country.

In the biggest showdown of the week, Edo Queens edged closest rival and hosts Remo Stars Ladies 1-0 in a top-of-the-table Group A clash in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Kafayat Mafishere struck in the eighth minute to seal the win for the Benin-based side, extending their unbeaten run and qualifying with 29 points after 11 games.

The victory against the hosts halts Remo’s perfect home records, who are second on the table with 25 points.

In Lagos, FC Robo Queens handed visiting Rivers Angels their first defeat of the season, with a 3-0 win to increase their points to 19 and maintain third place in group B.

Goals from Kemi Adegbuyi, Mariam Yahaya, and Opeyemi Ajakaye brought an end to the Port Harcourt side’s 10-game unbeaten streak.

In spite of the loss, Rivers Angels have secured qualification to the Super Six with 26 points and currently second place on the log.

Also Read:

Bayelsa Queens also cemented their place in the Super Six, maintaining their unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Benue Queens at the Samson Siasia stadium.

Goals from Harmony John and Alaba Obabiyi were enough to secure maximum points for the Yenagoa-based outfit, as they finished Match Day 11 on 29 points in Group B.

Meanwhile debutants Benue Queens have earned only one point this season and are bottom place in the group.

In Lafia, Nasarawa Amazons recorded the biggest win of Match Day 11, dismantling Confluence Queens 5-0.

The Lafia-based side moved to third in group A with 24 points, thanks to a hat trick by Janet Akekeromowei.

Aminat Bello and Josephine Matthias added one each in the emphatic victory.

Opponents Confluence Queens are resting at the bottom of the log with four points to their belt.

Elsewhere, Ibom Angels rallied from behind to beat Naija Ratels of FCT 2-1 in Uyo.

After Sofiat Bankole gave the visitors the lead, with second-half strikes from Chioma Ashiegbu and Abigail Awak completing the comeback for the Orange Ladies in group B.

Ibom are now 13 points in sixth place, while Ratels are two places ahead with 16 points.

In Aba, Abia Angels edged Heartland Queens 1-0 in Aba, courtesy of a 27th-minute goal from Olajumoke Abina to help Abia Angels gain 19 points so far in fourth place.

The defeat leaves Heartland on the other hand, with eight points and sixth in group B.

In Lagos, Dannaz Ladies and Ekiti Queens shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Rashidat Salau and Augusta Chukwuma scoring for both sides respectively.

Ekiti maintains fifth place with 10 points while Dannz Ladies are seventh in group A with seven points.

Meanwhile, Delta Queens returned to winning ways in Asaba, with Priscilla Omeje’s lone goal earning a narrow 1-0 win over Adamawa Queens in group B.

The win gave Delta 13 points in fifth place while Adamawa remained seventh place with seven points.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 16 teams, grouped into two, are participating in the league, with the top three teams from each group qualifying for the Super Six playoffs.

Post Views: 1