We’ll return trafficked underage girls from Cote d’Ivoire — Air Peace

Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Limited, has pledged to bring back Nigerian underage girls trafficked to Ivory Coast free of charge.

In a statement on Saturday in Lagos, he expressed concern over the recent discovery of the act by a social media activist, VeryDarkMan.

According to Onyema, the country needs collective efforts to discourage trafficking as it is inhumane and ungodly.

He said: “We should discourage trafficking of any kind.

“It is inhumane and callous.

“It is absolutely ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man.

“We, in Air Peace, are ready to bring our fellow citizens back home free off charge.

“Besides that, we are going to send all of them to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja for free medical examination and treatment.”

Onyema urged the Nigerian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire to assemble the girls and reach out to Air Peace for their return.

He also called the Federal Government to take charge of their education and reunite them with their families.

