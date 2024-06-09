Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability

Air Peace has announced the extension of its scheduled availability for the Lagos-London-Lagos route, with flights now bookable until March 2025.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Communications Officer of the airline, Efeoghene Osifo-Whiskey.

In the statement on Saturday in Lagos, the airline stated that its London route, operated by Air Peace luxurious Boeing 777, which began on March 30, 2024, had quickly become popular among both business and leisure travellers.

It said: “We are thrilled to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that they can now book flights for travel up to March 2025 on our London route.

“This extension is perfect for those planning to travel between Nigeria and London this festive season.

“With a variety of benefits and packages, Air Peace ensures that passengers will enjoy bespoke comfort and safety.

“This extended availability aims to provide more options and convenience for passengers, reinforcing Air Peace’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and seamless connectivity.”

The statement explained that the recent announcement of summer promo allowed passengers in Nigeria to connect to London from all Air Peace domestic destinations and London passengers to connect to various locations in Nigeria via Lagos.