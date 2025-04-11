3SC fine: Owolabi, fans call for improved security for players, officials

An ex-international, Dr. Felix Owolabi, has called for improved security arrangements for players and officials across stadia in Nigeria following the fine placed on Nigeria Premier Football League side, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan.

Owolabi spoke on the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.He noted that rapid development and the entire destiny of football in Nigeria lie in the security at local league venues.

The ex-Green Eagles legend was reflecting on the security breach at Sunday’s match in Ibadan between 3SC and Ikorodu City FC.The scuffle was during the Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 32.

Owolabi called for Closed-Circuit TV installation across stadia to curb further security breaches and to serve as investigation tools in similar incidents.NAN recalls that NPFL pronounced a N5 million fine on 3SC and a stadium ban on its supporters for the rest home games of the season.

This followed the vandalisation of the bus of the Ikorodu City team by 3SC fans after the game.Owolabi told NAN: “If we want entrepreneurs, investors, and other collaborators to come in to move football forward in Nigeria, then security is number one to be considered, either in home or away games.“The destinies of players and officials are always in the hands of security outfits at the stadium.

“In every game in Europe, security officers don’t even watch the game, they back the pitch and face the fans to avoid any security breach.“In this kind of incident, one cannot categorically pinpoint the actual source of the problem because of the absence of CCTV cameras in the stadium.“If we have CCTV in all our stadiums in Nigeria, challenges of security would be reduced to the barest.”

Owolabi said it would be difficult to say if the incident was ignited by the home fans or the away team did it intentionally for one reason or the other.He noted that anything could happen because the two teams were gunning for the championships and were also very close to each other on the league table.

He added: “If one looks at the league table, the two teams are close to each other, and there have been situations in the past where the away team will bring their supporters to do bad things and make it look as if the home team supporters did it.

“I am not alleging any team or saying that was what happened, but this is just a piece of advice to the league board to try as much as possible to save the lives of players and officials.”Owolabi, popularly called Owo Blow, added that the issue of insecurity at match venues in Nigeria has been discouraging some people from coming to the stadium to watch local games.

He said: “In Europe, people are comfortable coming to the stadium with their families to watch games.“Well, this punishment automatically means that Shooting Stars will lose revenues that come through ticket sales, among other benefits.“Fans and other stakeholders need to work hand in hand to ensure that security is guaranteed for everyone.“This kind of issue will always affect the home team

.“The real supporter must be identified by the club with their identity cards.“With the current arrangement in the stadium, any man can come and say he is a supporter.”Owolabi also urged local league managers to keep an eagle eye on match officiating and ensure that officials were selected based on the sensitivity and circumstances around each game.

He added: “The decision of a referee is final and critical in every game since the rule says that every decision in a game is at the opinion of the referee.“

Players must also study and know the rules.“Regular seminars must be conducted before the commencement of each league season.”Meanwhile, a 3SC fan, Lateef Agbaje, said the club’s fans had won the most peaceful fans award back-to-back.Agbaje added that the Lekan Salami Stadium had also in the past been named the safest stadium in terms of fans’ attitude.

He, therefore, urged the NPFL to extend its investigation to the attitude and actions of the officials of the game.

Another 3SC supporter, Olawale Adediji, advised the club’s management to redouble its efforts in the remaining games.Adediji noted that the team could still pick one of the three available continental slots.

