General elections: No extension for retiring senior police officers- PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it will not extend the tenure of any retiring senior police officer because of the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He added that the commission had taken a decision that it would not extend the tenure of any retiring senior police officers, even if on request.

According to him, the commission cannot grant such extension because it is against all existing laws, Police Act, PSC Act and the Constitution.

“The Nigeria Police have capable men and women who should be encouraged to step into the vacancies that will be created by the exiting officers.

“There is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police with the current injection of 10,000 Constables and several other thousands of cadet ASPs from the Police Academy annually,” he said.

Ani said the clarification followed conversations in the media on whether the tenure of retiring senior officers would be elongated on ground of security ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The commission has watched with keen interest the conversation in the media on whether retiring senior police officers’ tenure should be elongated or not because of its effect on the 2023 election security,” he said.

He said the ongoing campaign for the extension of the tenures of some Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other senior police officers were unnecessary distractions.

Ani said the discussions were affront on all the existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the public service.

He pledged the commitment of the commission to ensure that no vacuum was created in the hierarchy of the police with the touted retirement of hundreds of senior Police Officers.

Ani said the commission had taken a decision to rigidly uphold the provisions of the law.

He said the law had stipulated that a serving public officer, whether in the police or in any other government agency, must exit the service at the age of 60 or having served for a period of 35 years.

“The commission will not encourage the subversion of the laws guiding entry and exit into the Nigeria Public Service.

“The retiring senior police officers are not indispensable and their exit will not in any way or manner affect the success of the 2023 general elections,” he added.