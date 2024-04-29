Four feared killed as suspected herdsmen attack Enugu community

No fewer than four people were said to have been killed on Sunday night and many seriously injured as suspected herdsmen invaded Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to residents of the community, the herdsmen attacked mourners at Ugwuijoro Nimbo community, killing four people instantly.

Although some residents said four corpses had been recovered, the community have formed search parties as so many people are currently missing.

Another resident who claimed anonymity said seven people were seriously inflicted with machete cuts.

Confirming the incident, the Enugu State Police Command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said he could not immediately provide details.

“Please I am putting something together on the attack. You will get it soonest,” Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated.