Five killed in Pakistan confrontation

At least, five tribesmen were killed and another injured in an armed confrontation Thursday between two tribes in Bolan District of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan Province, officials told media.

According to the officials, the clash took place in the Bagh-i-Nari area of the district over a land dispute which resulted in an exchange of fire.

The heavy exchange of fire with automatic weapons continued for hours, leading to casualties on both sides, the officials said.

Security forces have taken the deceased and the injured to a local hospital, they added.

The officials said that one individual allegedly involved in the incident had been arrested, adding that a search operation to arrest the others was underway.

Security forces have been deployed in the area to avert any further confrontation, according to the officials.