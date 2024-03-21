FirstBank produces six millionaires, rewards 41,240 others in ‘Win Big Promo’ final draw

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has rewarded six customers across the nation with N1 million each in the fourth and final edition of its “Win Big Promo” draw, which started on October 23, 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the promo climaxed on Wednesday with draws at the banks’ headquarters.

The event in Marina, Lagos was conducted electronically by Tequila Nigeria Limited, a marketing communication agency that serves global and national businesses with lottery regulators in attendance.

The system randomly picked lucky winners from all retail groups across the six geopolitical regions in Nigeria, with an additional 316 winners emerging from 31 retail groups.

Two past winners, residing in Lagos, and who won N100,000 each, expressed joy for the surprising win.

Precious Daniel said she was surprised when she got the alert and began asking among her customers until she confirmed the alert was from First Bank.

Daniel added that she had to physically visit the bank to verify the win and thanked First Bank, saying she now believed promos were real.

Nnaji Alphonsus said on January 26 he opened his app and saw an alert of N100,000 and had to go the extra mile to confirm the authenticity from the bank.

“I thank First Bank for rewarding us this way,” Alphonsus said.

The six new millionaires were Bakare Omoleye from the South West; Saidu Mohammed, North East; Amad Salisu, North Central; Emovon Obosohan, South South; Ahmadu Musa, North West; and Ogbo Pamela from the South East geopolitical zone.

Earlier, Ini Ebong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, who represented the First Bank Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, explained conditions for qualification for the draws.

Adeduntan explained that to qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers would have to maintain a minimum deposit balance of N5,000 monthly and make a minimum of five transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels.

The CEO said the event was important to First Bank and an opportunity to demonstrate its ability to give back to society.

He said in October 2023, the bank devised the promo to reward customers’ loyalty, adding that the bank had the largest ecosystem of savings account holders in the nation.

He said the grand finale of the draw coincided with the bank’s 130-year anniversary, which comes up on March 31, 2024.

He listed the rewards categories while thanking customers for their participation in the last four months in the promo.

“The curtains will be drawn today, but FirstBank will continue to position itself through its digital platforms to deliver value,” he said.

The Head, Personal Banking, Ikemefula Nwachukwu, said 1,240 winners had won N100,000 each in the four draws.

He added that six most lucky Nigerians were the ones that won N1 million each, while 40,000 customers each got N1,000 airtime.

Nwachukwu said: “Judging by what is going on in the economy, you can see that FirstBank is adding a lot of value to the lives of people.”

He said N1 million could start a business in the nation.

He added: “We are very glad, and customers have been very positive.

“In fact, they are expecting us to do more.

“This is indeed the biggest CSR initiative that you can see from any bank in this country, and we are proud of what we are doing at First Bank.

“A hundred and thirty years old and we are still doing this, and we will be here, I am sure for another hundred and thirty years and counting.”

Nwachukwu said the promo was to reward loyalty and thank customers for sticking with the bank.

NAN reports that representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority witnessed the draw.

NLRC was led by Nkiru Onuzulu, Deputy Director/Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zonal Office.

Onuzulu said: “I will tag this a harvest of winning,” adding that the cash prices will go a long way in cushioning the effects of hardship in the nation.

She commended the bank for bringing in some real winners and being orderly, saying: “So far, due process was followed and there was no negative report all through the various levels.”

She said the NLRC was going to carry out winners verification by paying them visits while praying for the bank.

Bunmi Oloruntegbe of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority also gave advice on how to increase participants from some regions.