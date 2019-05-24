As part of efforts to ensure the continuation and completion of Wushishi/Zungeru Water supply project, which has been abandoned for over 20 years, the Federal and Niger State Governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly invest N8.6 billion.

The MOU was signed in Abuja by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, for the state and Engineer Suleiman H. Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, for the Federal Government.

The breakdown of the financial commitment on the MOU showed that the Federal Government will expend N7 billion, while the Niger State Government will inject N1.6 billion for the completion of the abandoned project.

In his remarks, Sani-Bello said the water project, which began since 1998, if completed, would go a long way in meeting the needs of the people, especially at the grassroot level.

He then assured that the state government would ensure continuous partnership with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for the quick completion of the project.

He disclosed that the water project would serve Wushishi, Zungeru towns and environs when completed.

He said: “This project was awarded in 1998. It is sad that a project of vital importance like this would be allowed to linger for 20 years. We ought to change our approach to governance and pay more attention to the need of the people at the low end.

“To ensure the completion of this project, which is very crucial in view of the historic importance of Zungeru town, we are going to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure timely completion of the project.”

Sani-Bello then commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Adamu for revisiting the project to ensure its completion.

Responding, Adamu assured that the Ministry is committed to ensuring the completion of the water project, disclosing that the Ministry would inject over N7 billion through budgetary appropriation for the completion of the project.

Adamu, who noted that the nation is faced with the challenges of access to water supply, sanitation and hygiene, said it was against this backdrop that the Ministry is strategising to ensure that the country take proactive steps towards implementing programmes and projects that will meet the Sustainable Development Goals

He said the signing of the MOU was in accordance with the spirit of President Buhari’s administration of providing critical infrastructure for the goods of Nigerians, hence the partnership with the Niger State Government for the completion of the project.

The Minister then commended Sani-Bello for his proactiveness in bring development to the state.