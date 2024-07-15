FG fixes August for next stage of Immigration, Fire Service recruitment

The Federal Government has disclosed that the next stage of the recruitment exercise for the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Fire Service would commence in August, 2024.

The Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, made this known in a statement on in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Ahmed, the Board would conclude the recruitment exercise, which was slated to end on June 15, 2024, will now end before the end of September.

He said, “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to inform the general public that it will commence the next stage of the recruitment exercise in August, and will conclude the exercise before the end of September 2024.”

Ahmed announced that all shortlisted candidates would be duly notified of the next stage of the recruitment exercise through their contact details.

The Secretary, however, apologised for the inability to complete the exercise as earlier scheduled due to manpower audits carried out by Services under the Board.

Also Read:

“The board wishes to apologise for its inability to complete the process by 15th June 2024, as earlier intended.

“This is due to a nationwide manpower audit exercise carried out in the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, which was just recently concluded.

“All shortlisted candidates will be duly notified of the next stage through their phone numbers and email addresses,” Ahmed added.

Post Views: 0